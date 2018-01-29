

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - West Corp. and Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) announced that West has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the public relations (Public Relations Solutions) and webcasting and webhosting (Digital Media Services) products and services within Nasdaq's Corporate Solutions business for approximately $335 million. The products and services included in the transaction are: GlobeNewswire: a global press release distribution platform; Webhosting: a web hosting service; Webcasting: a multimedia service that publishes webcasts, webinars, and video presentations; Media Intelligence: a media monitoring and analyst-curated daily news reporting service; and Influencers Database: a service to identify and connect with relevant journalists and social media profiles.



Nasdaq said the process is a result of the company's refined strategic direction and its decision to explore strategic alternatives for these products and services that was announced in September 2017. Nasdaq expects to use the proceeds from the sale for share repurchases. The company's board has authorized an additional $500 million for the share repurchase program to facilitate additional share repurchases and support the existing buyback objective of maintaining a stable share count.



Stacie Swanstrom, Executive Vice President, Nasdaq Corporate Solutions, said, 'This strategic decision will allow us to focus our efforts on strengthening technology, data and analytics capabilities within our core investor relations and board collaboration solutions, which are an important component of Nasdaq's relationships with its corporate clients.'



Nasdaq has agreed to an exclusive multi-year partnership with West to provide eligible Nasdaq clients seamless access to certain products and services included in the transaction.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX