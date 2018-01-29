

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department's Personal Income and Outlays for December will be issued at 8.30 am ET Monday. The consensus for Personal Income is 0.3 percent, unchanged from last month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the pound and the euro, it held steady against the yen. Against the franc, it fell.



The greenback was worth 108.79 against the yen, 0.9342 against the franc, 1.2379 against the euro and 1.4087 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



