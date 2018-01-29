sprite-preloader
29.01.2018 | 14:46
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market 2018-2024 - Market is Predicted to Reach US$ 6 Billion

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Isopropyl Alcohol Market, Consumption, Forecast, and Global Analysis: By Regions and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

In this report, the Isopropyl Alcohol market is studied in two ways. 1st by Application (Chemical Intermediate, Direct Solvent, Acetone, Household, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Others) and 2nd by Regional aspects (Western Europe, North America, South Asia and Oceanic, Central South America, North Asia, and Africa and Middle East). This report also provides comprehensive insight into the key players of this industry.

The report studies the global Isopropyl Alcohol market and consumption. This in-depth analysis of the key growth drivers and challenging factors, market and consumption trends, and their projections for the upcoming years. The report has been analyzed from 2 major viewpoints.

As a solvent, the important aspects for the Isopropyl Alcohol Market are the growing use of cosmetic and personal care products. In the Chemical industry coating and ink industry are other major end consumers of Isopropyl Alcohol. In addition, another aspect of Isopropyl Alcohol Market is the use of Isopropyl Alcohol as cleaning agents, owing to the miscible nature with non-polar solvents and water.

Isopropyl liquor is delivered from either the direct reactant diminishment of acetone or circuitous hydration of propene. Isopropyl Alcohol is used to create many other compounds, such as isopropyl amines, isopropyl esters, and derivative ketones among others. Although isopropanol is mostly used as a solvent, it is also used during the manufacturing of beer as agent in coolant and as a polymerization modifier during the production of polyvinyl fluoride.

Worldwide the facts that demand growth of Isopropanol Alcohol market are majorly driven by its use in cosmetics, household products and pharmaceutical industries. North America leads production as well as consumption of Isopropanol while Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer. On the basis of Consumption Share, North America is having the maximum consumption share globally studied in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market

4. Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Consumption

5. Market Share - Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA)

6. Consumption Share - Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA)

7. By Region - Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market

8. By Region - Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Consumption

9. By Application - Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market

10. By Application - Global Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Consumption

11. Companies Financial Highlights

12. Growth Drivers

13. Challenges

Companies Mentioned

  • Carboclor
  • Dow Chemicals
  • ISU Chemicals
  • LG Chem
  • Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2z45cs/global_isopropyl?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2018 PR Newswire