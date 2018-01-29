Reykjavík, 2018-01-29 14:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday February 5th 2018, an offer of new bonds will be conducted in the following bond series of Orkuveita Reykjavíkur. Both series have been admitted for trading on Nasdaq Iceland.



Series OR090546: Indexed annuities to nearly 29 years. Previously issued bonds with a nominal value of ISK 14,491,243,199.



Series OR090524: Indexed annuities to nearly 7 years. Previously issued bonds with a nominal value of ISK 2,088,000,000.



On December 18th 2017, the Board of Directors at Orkuveita Reykjavíkur approved financing in the form of loans, bonds or bills in the year 2018 up to an amount of ISK 15 billion.



The investment banking division at Fossar Markets is managing the offering and will introduce it to possible investors. The offer will be closed with a Dutch method where all bonds will be sold at the highest yield accepted for each series. Orkuveita Reykjavíkur reserves the right to accept any offer partially or in full, or refuse all offers. Results of the offering will be officially published no later than the next business day.



Contacts: Matei Manolescu, Fixed Income at Fossar Markets. Tel. 522 4008, E-mail: matei.manolescu@fossarmarkets.com Ingvar Stefánsson, CFO. Tel. 516-6100. E-mail: ingvar.stefansson@or.is