Skedulo Opens UK Office to Bring Flexibility to Mobile Workers and Simplify Management of Today's Workforce

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Skedulo, the leader in mobile workforce management, today announced the opening of their UK office in London, marking the beginning of their expansion into EMEA and availability of their easy-to-use web-based platform and mobile app in the region. Skedulo is answering the pull of organizations across Europe that need help managing mobile employees and the increasing amounts of work done outside the traditional office. The company will initially target countries and businesses that are comfortable with English as the primary language, but will expand from there as demand from continental Europe increases.

Skedulo currently has over 40,000 mobile workers using its platform and is seeing success with customers including The American Red Cross, John's Hopkins Medicine International, Boingo Wireless, Logitech and Johnson & Johnson in the United States; and The Royal Society for the Blind (RSB) in Australia. Skedulo allows them to more intelligently match and schedule jobs, track service engagements and monitor performance to improve their own customer journey's while also enabling smarter, data driven decisions that impact their bottom line.

"This is a significant milestone as it opens doors for us to help mid-large enterprises in Europe that are feeling the acute pain of managing a mobile workforce at scale," said Matt Fairhurst, CEO and Founder of Skedulo. "We started with the goal to tackle the challenges brought about by a new reality of workers not being tied to their desks, with the ebb and flow of independent contractors, part timers and remote workers, as well as rising customer demands, as driven by brands like Amazon, Lyft, and Netflix. Today's mobile workers need to arrive faster, be better prepared, and work more efficiently than ever before, and the Skedulo platform is a simple-to-use tool to enable this. Matching jobs, skill-sets and customer preferences is a global problem that companies face and we're pleased to now have a local European presence as we continue to expand around the world."

"Work is no longer a place you go, but a thing you do, and for us, it's the care we give," said Pauline Boyce, Head of Strategic Development at Skedulo customer Cosgrove Care. "Beyond efficiency and cost savings, Skedulo enables us to better manage this fluidity, connecting our carers in the field to the office in real time, allowing for greater flexibility and job satisfaction for our staff and improved customer service for the people we support."

Skedulo is committed to helping businesses and organizations in Healthcare, Financial Services, Real Estate, Utilities and Business Services improve the way they run their field operations. The Company has offices in the US, Australia and Vietnam, while also serving the Canadian and New Zealand markets. Skedulo integrates with Salesforce and ServiceNow CRM platforms.

To lead its EMEA efforts, Skedulo has hired Jason Stokes as Commercial Lead and Scott Gassmann as Senior Solutions Architect. Jason is a senior sales executive with a strong background in commercial operations, technology and workforce management at companies such as PeopleSoft, Thomson Reuters and Capita. Jason has worked as an individual contributor and as a sales leader in both products and services businesses - large and small. His focus has been on delivering strong, sustainable growth by identifying and developing key clients across all industry sectors.

Scott is one of the most active and acknowledged Salesforce solution architects in the world. His wealth of experience and knowledge has allowed him to consult to some of the largest and complex organizations leveraging the Salesforce platform. Recently, Scott was recognized by Computer Business Review as one of the Top 30 innovators and contributors to the Cloud Industry. Scott is also a co-founder of Surfforce, an annual Salesforce Community event that focuses on Sharing Salesforce expertise as well as promoting ocean health.

Skedulo will be hosting a panel at The British Library today from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm GMT. The panel, entitled 'Customer Experience and the Future of Work' will discuss how businesses can survive and thrive in these changing times. Register here.

About Skedulo

Skedulo is the platform for intelligent mobile workforce management. Our solution helps enterprises intelligently manage, schedule, dispatch, and track resources in the field, whether they are full-time, part-time, or contract employees. With native solutions that integrate seamlessly to Salesforce and ServiceNow, and our independent platform that connects to any system of record, Skedulo offers enterprises and mid-market companies a mobile workforce management product that complements any tech stack. Founded in 2013, headquartered in San Francisco and with offices in Australia, Asia, and the United Kingdom, Skedulo has enabled over 100 companies to seamlessly schedule and service more than 2.5 million appointments all around the globe. The company secured $9.2 million in Series A funding in 2016, led by Costanoa Venture Capital. For more information, please visit www.skedulo.com, or our blog, @Skedulo, Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

