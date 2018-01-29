Bachmann & Welser Capital Offers Standby Letter of Credit Monetization (Leased SBLC)

EDINBURGH, Scotland, January 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Bachmann & Welser Capital can arrange and assist clients to monetize, discount, or create an immediate Non Recourse loan against a Leased Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) that they control. The Standby Letter of Credit Monetization process for Leased Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) issues Non Recourse funds to the Client shortly after the Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) is delivered to the Monetizer.

We offer 1 Standby Letter of Credit Monetization (SBLC) settlement method:

Bank SWIFT - We use the Bank SWIFT Network to have the Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) delivered Bank to Bank using SWIFT MT799 followed by SWIFT MT760.

Closing Process - SWIFT

After execution of the Standby Letter of Credit Monetization contract by both parties the Client will instruct his bank to send SWIFT MT799 to the bank coordinates provided by the Monetizer. The Monetizers bank on receipt of the SWIFT MT799 from the client's bank will reply with a SWIFT MT799. On receipt of the Monetizers bank SWIFT MT799 the Clients bank will deliver the Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) by SWIFT MT760 to the Monetizers bank. Upon receipt, confirmation and delivery of the SWIFT MT760 the Standby Letter of Credit Monetizer will within maximum four (4) banking days grant a Non Recourse Loan for the LTV as agreed from its nominated bank to the Client. The Standby Letter of Credit Monetizer agrees to return the Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) unencumbered fifteen (15) calendar days before the 1 year anniversary of the signed contract between the parties.

