Songa Offshore SE: Songa Offshore SE: Notification of major shareholding

Songa Offshore SE ("Songa Offshore" or the "Company") has received a statutory major shareholding notification from Transocean Ltd. ("Transocean") stating that Transocean on 23 January 2018 had reached an aggregate holding of 187,438,734 shares in Songa Offshore, corresponding to approximately 97.6% of shares and voting rights.

29 January 2018

Limassol, Cyprus



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

