HONG KONG, Jan 29, 2018 - (Media OutReach) - Pixlr creator and founder Ola Sevandersson has joined Inmagine Group to spearhead ongoing enhancements to the powerful Pixlr image editing suite.Inmagine acquired Pixlr, one of the world's most widely used cloud and mobile photo editors, last year. In his new role as Pixlr's CEO, Mr. Sevandersson will lead the development and introduction of new features and functions to support the growing Pixlr community. He will be based in Sweden.Mr. Sevandersson began creating Pixlr in 2007, personally writing and refining the software's code while also working full-time as the development manager of a web community in Sweden. He released the first version of his online image editor in 2008. Pixlr's soaring global popularity saw the company acquired by Autodesk Inc. in 2011.As part of Inmagine Group, Pixlr now offers a suite of cloud-based image tools and utilities, including Pixlr Editor, Pixlr Express, Pixlr iOS/Android App and Pixlr-O-Matic."Ola's Pixlr expertise is unrivalled and we are thrilled that he is bringing all of his experience and knowledge to Inmagine Group," said Stephanie Sitt, CEO of Inmagine Group. "The Inmagine ecosystem empowers millions of creatives across the world with seamless access to free and affordable content and the best free image editing tools. With Ola's support, we will be rolling out new design tools and content to encourage and delight the expanding Pixlr community."Mr. Sevandersson added, "My dream was always to make Pixlr an easy-to-use tool that would inspire photo enthusiasts and satisfy all their photo editing needs. I'm delighted that Inmagine is investing in Pixlr to make it even more relevant and engaging, and accessible to more people around the world."Inmagine Group is creating a holistic creative ecosystem that makes great design accessible to all. Pixlr joins a stable of market-leading creative companies including 123RF, the world's largest royalty-free digital stock agency; design marketplace TheHungryJPEG.com; and the Story & Heart video licensing platform, among others.ABOUT PIXLRPixlr was started in Sweden in August 2008 and offers a suite of cloud-based image editing tools and utilities (web and mobile) such as Pixlr Editor, Pixlr-O-Matic and Pixlr Express. Pixlr's tools are built to enable non-professionals and professionals alike to create and edit images, and share them online via social networking services or utilize them in various creative works. http://www.pixlr.comABOUT INMAGINE GROUPInmagine Group has over 350 staff in 40 offices around the globe. It was founded in 2000 as Inmagine.com and, despite being fully bootstrapped, has quickly expanded its reach with sites like 123RF.com, Pixlr.com, TheHungryJPEG.com, Craftbundles.com, StockUnlimited.com, Designs.net, Story & Heart and Vectr. Inmagine Group has one of the world's largest content libraries across the creative ecosystem and draws over 40 million visitors a month to its various online properties. http://www.inmaginegroup.com