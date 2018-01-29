Platform is upgraded to deliver extended support for SD-WAN technologies, greater application visibility, massive scalability, and operational intelligence

LiveAction, a provider of IT network management, visualization, and analytics software today announced the worldwide release of "LiveSP," a network monitoring platform for global network service providers. LiveSP is a highly scalable, multi-tenant network performance monitoring platform that is application aware, features built-in network analytics for easy monitoring, and offers fast, customizable reporting.

The release of LiveSP reinforces LiveAction's commitment to the network service provider market. In late 2017, LiveAction acquired the service provider network monitoring technology of LivingObjects and formed a Service Provider Business Unit. LiveSP enables LiveAction to capitalize on the growth of the global managed services market, which is expected to reach $257B by 2022 according to Market and Markets.

"LiveSP is already the preferred network monitoring platform for some of the world's largest global network service providers, managing more than 10,000 enterprise customers, 80,000 CPEs, and scaling to meet the needs of one of the world's largest SD-WAN deployments, managing over 3,000 sites through a single pane," said Darren T. Kimura, executive chairman of LiveAction. "As more businesses increase their reliance on network service providers, LiveSP will enable those service providers to deliver new monitoring and reporting functionality for their enterprise customers."

The latest release of LiveSP features:

Easy integration with multi-vendor standard customer premise equipment (CPE): Enables service providers to quickly get LiveSP up and running on their existing network infrastructure as a branded or white label offering.

Support for multi-vendor SD-WANs: With more than 40 SD-WAN solutions currently on the market, LiveSP has been designed to support the industry's leading offerings, therefore making it easier to monitor Cisco SD-WAN including IWAN and Viptela and Nokia Nuage.

Customizable reports, alerts and dashboards: To quickly provide both high level overviews and deeper insights into network performance, KPIs, and other critical factors based on a customer's specific needs.

Advanced rights management: LiveSP simplifies client deployments for service providers, therefore enforcing security policies and reducing the workload required to manage thousands of enterprise users.

Greater application visibility across the network to quickly identify and resolve potential issues before they impact the customer's experience and the service provider's reputation.

To see a demo of LiveSP at Cisco Live! Europe (CLEUR), visit the LiveAction booth located in the World of Solutions, North Entrance of the Fira Gran Via, Hall 7, space WEB 02A.

About LiveAction

LiveAction simplifies the network for a better digital experience by providing continuous insight, service assurance and control of enterprise networks. Our award-winning network performance analytics platform, LiveNX, offers a deep understanding of networks and applies situational awareness to accelerate employee productivity and boost customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.liveaction.com. Start your free trial at www.liveaction.com/download.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180129005541/en/

Contacts:

LiveAction

Christian Barr, 617-939-4724

cbarr@liveaction.com

or

FastStartPR for LiveAction

Kathy Keating, 617-460-2702

kkeating@faststartpr.com