Frost & Sullivan Webinar Shines Light on the Global Economic Outlook

Upswing in Trade and Anticipated Increase in Investment Flows to Support Higher Global Economic Growth

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --How do seismic events such as Brexit, oil production cuts and North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiations shape the outlook for the world economy in 2018? What impact will fiscal reforms and monetary policies have?

Frost & Sullivan's webinar "Global Economic Outlook for 2018", taking place on Tuesday, 6th February 2018 at 15.00 GMT, aims to address these questions via a deep-dive economic assessment of geographic regions and the world at large. This session will further provide insight into the ramifications of key economic trends and developments on GDP growth and trade, among other factors.

In 2018, the continued improvement in business sentiment and consumer confidence will help drive global economic growth. A case in point is Latin America, emerging from the recession of 2016 and set for further recovery in 2018, driven by firm domestic demand and the continued improvement in trade flows. This impetus for growth will be particularly prevalent in Brazil, according to Subrina Shrestha, Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

"The potential realisation of a free trade deal between the Pacific Alliance and New Zealand and between Panama and China will help in the geographic diversification of the region's trade," Ms Shrestha added.

Meanwhile, the extension of NAFTA trade talks until Q1 2018 prolongs uncertainty for businesses across the member countries of Mexico, Canada and the US. "Further possible extension of renegotiation talks or US withdrawal from NAFTA would negatively impact the economic growth of the respective nations", said Neha Anna Thomas, Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Apart from the evolution of major trade deals, landmark tax reforms will also have a major bearing on the world economic outlook. Saudi Arabia and the UAE introduced Value Added Tax (VAT) in January 2018, and the US has introduced a slew of tax reforms including cuts to its corporate tax rate. "The cut in the federalcorporate tax rate from 35% to 21% significantly lowers the cost of doing business in the US, and should help drive higher 2018 GDP growth and manufacturing reshoring,' said Prerna Mohan, Associate Director, Frost & Sullivan.

Join us to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the global and regional economic pulse, identify restraints and risks, and tap into growth opportunities. The webinar will also feature expert commentary from Craig Parker, Research Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Expert Insights You Will Not Want to Miss:

Develop a deeper understanding of the top economic trends that will shape the global economy and regional economies.

Learn more about the growth outlook for major economies such as the United States , China , and India .

, , and . Identify the implications of the extension of oil production cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC allies.

Identify 2018 emerging market front-runners and retool business strategies accordingly.

