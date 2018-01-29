Irish convenience foods company Greencore said on Monday that it has agreed to sell its cakes and desserts business in Hull to ambient cake manufacturer Bright Blue Foods for an undisclosed sum. This sale, along with the company's announced closure of the desserts facility in Evercreech, marks Greencore's exit from the UK cakes and desserts sector. Greencore announced last May that it was planning to close its Evercreech factory in Somerset. The company said at the time: "After a detailed ...

