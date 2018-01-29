Dr Pepper Snapple and Keurig Green Mountain have agreed to merge to form a beverage company with annual revenue of around $11bn. Under the terms of the deal, Dr Pepper shareholders will receive $103.75 per share in a special cash dividend and retain 13% of the combined company. Global investment firm JAB Holding - which owns coffee group Keurig - and its partners will make a $9bn equity investment as a part of the transaction financing and will be the controlling shareholder once the transaction ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...