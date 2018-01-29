The education market in UAE is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Education market in UAE segmentation by ownership and end-user

Technavio's report on the education market in UAE analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by ownership, including private education and public education.

Based on end-user, the education market in UAE has been segmented into K-12 education and higher education. K-12 education accounted for most of the market share of more than 86% in 2017 and is expected to witness gradual growth during the forecast period due to the increasing number of enrollments in both private and public sectors.

"The increasing importance of early education and rising awareness of girl education in the country are the factors that have encouraged the admissions of girls in schools offering education from kindergarten to 12th grade. During the forecast period, the higher education sector is expected to witness faster growth compared with K-12 owing to a large number of students enrolling in local branches of foreign universities setting up their campuses in the UAE," says a senior analyst at Technavio for K12 and higher education research.

Some of the companies in the education market in UAE are:

Dubai International Academy

GEMS Education

Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT)

Taaleem

United Arab Emirates University (UAE University)

Zayed University

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Increased student enrollments

Market challenges:

Increased education cost

Shortage of skilled teachers

Market trends:

Rising awareness of early education

Technological advances in UAE education sector

