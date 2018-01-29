Darkstore: Lee Hnetinka is One of the Speakers in the Home Delivery World 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2018 / Darkstore's CEO Lee Hnetinka is set to give a talk at the Home Delivery World 2018 Conference. The conference will comprehensively cover the complete delivery cycle, starting from warehousing up to bringing the product to the customer's doorstep. The conference aims to gather insight from the big-box retailers as well as innovative subscription services companies. This also includes fulfillment companies, 3PLs, and other providers of delivery solutions.

Home Delivery World was just a small conference that started in 2013, and its aim was to help retailers deliver their products to their customers. As eCommerce increasingly grows, the conference has also evolved to become a huge event with over a thousand attendees. Home Delivery World is an annual retail logistics conference and exhibition, and it focuses on addressing the most important topics, such as Smart Technology and Warehousing, Customer Loyalty, and New Business Models. Its goal is to help its attendees gain insights that they can apply to their own businesses in order to boost efficiency and revenue.

Hnetinka, together with the CEO of T-Force, is set to deliver a keynote speech at the said event. Darkstore, Hnetinka's fulfillment startup, has partnered with T-Force Final Mile in order to be able to provide services to 33 more markets throughout the country. The total number of markets that Darkstore has now amounts to 40. This includes Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, Reno, Atlanta, Boston, Miami, and Portland. T-Force Final Mile is known as a last-mile delivery company, which provides service to Office Depot, IKEA, and Amazon. Because of the partnership, Darkstore will now be able to use 40 warehouses owned by T-Force as fulfillment centers.

Darkstore has also recently launched a new service - a hosted shopping cart - in order to gain more customers. The hosted shopping cart provides convenience to e-commerce brands by making them able to offer delivery to their customers using a single line of code. The launch of Darkstore's hosted shopping cart, as well as its partnership with T-Force, is one of the steps that the company takes in order to reach its goal of becoming an "invisible retailer."

Darkstore operates by making use of unutilized spaces in storage facilities, bodegas, and malls, and turning them into fulfillment centers just by using a smartphone and an application. The goal is to enable retailers that do not have their local inventory to store their products in the fulfillment centers and have them shipped out the same day that they are ordered.

Home Delivery World 2018 will be held on April 18-19, 2018 at the AmericasMart Center, Atlanta, GA.

SOURCE: Darkstore