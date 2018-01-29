Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-01-29 15:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On January 29, 2018 the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange decided to approve the application of Mainor Ülemiste AS and to admit its 26,500 bonds with nominal value of EUR 100 to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS.



The first trading day of Mainor Ülemiste AS bonds is Thursday, February 1, 2018.



Additional info:



Issuer's name Mainor Ülemiste AS Issuer's short name MAY ISIN code EE3300111343 Securities maturity date 05.04.2023 Nominal value of one security 100 EUR Number of securities 26 500 Total nominal value 2 650 000 EUR Orderbook short name MAYB055023FA



The Certified Adviser of Mainor Ülemiste AS is AS Redgate Capital (until November 30, 2018).



Mainor Ülemiste AS Company Description and Terms and Conditions of Notes Issue are enclosed.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.



Attachment:

