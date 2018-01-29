India Snacks Market 2018-2024: Leading Companies are Pratap Snacks, Balaji Wafers, DFM Foods, Bikanervala, Haldirams and PepsiCo

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Snacks Market: Forecast by Snacks, Companies and Consumer Surveys" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India Snacks Market will be more than INR 1 Billion by the end of 2024.

The future of India Snacks Market can be judged from the fact that this industry is expected to grow with double digit CAGR for the time frame of 2018 to 2024. India snacks market is dived between organized players and unorganized market. At present Unorganized market is dominating the India snacks market. But this scenario is expected to change during the forecast period of 2018-2024. India Snacks Market is growing due to following factors Lifestyle Changes, Rising Urbanization, Growing Middle Class Population, Local Availability and Availability of Snacks in Small Package Size, Low Price and Company's Strategies to focus on regional taste.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth India snacks Market. This market research report provides information on snacks market and market share by organized & unorganized sectors, snacks products segmentation by Extruded Snacks, Chips, Namkeen, Others; with key companies' Business Strategies in India snacks market. This report also identifies the key Growth Drivers and Challenges of the industry. Primary research on consumer preferences of various snacks product segments, snacks prices and brands captured in this report.

A consumer survey has also been done in the report on the snacks industry in India. The survey has been done on Snacks Price Range, Extruded Snacks Brands Consumers Like to Buy Chips Brands popular in Consumers, Namkeen Brands Consumers buying.

There is a large number of players working in the Indian snacks market. Their presence is limited within a town, city or a particular area. They do not think too much for expansion. As a results, their main focus to develop snacks items according to the consumers taste in a particular area. This helps them to be popular in that region. Also their products are low priced compared to organized players.

Namkeen has the Highest Market Share in India Snacks Market

India snacks market is segmented into Extruded Snacks, Chips, Namkeen and Others. In terms of market value share, Namkeen has the highest market share compared to all other segments Extruded Snacks, Chips and Others. At present, in both organized and unorganized market, Namkeen is the leading segment.

PepsiCo India is a Leading Player in the India Snacks Market

Pratap Snacks, Balaji Wafers, DFM Foods, Bikanervala, Haldirams and PepsiCo India are some of the most popular snacks companies in the India organized snacks market. PepsiCo India has the highest its market share year compared to other snacks companies present in India. Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Consumer Survey - India Snacks Market



3. India Snacks Market & Forecast



4. Market Share - India Snacks



5. Sectors - Market Share



6. India Snacks Market & Forecast



7. India Extruded Snacks Market



8. India Chips Market



9. India Namkeen Market



10. India Other Snacks Market



11. Growth Drivers - Indian Snacks Market



12. Challenges - India Snacks Market



Companies Mentioned



Balaji Wafers

Bikanervala

Cheetos

Chulbule

CRAX

DFM Foods

Haldirams

Kurkure

Lay's

PepsiCo India

Pratap Snacks

Puff Fungroo

Rings

Uncle Chips

Yellow Diamond

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pwmqzv/india_snacks?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716