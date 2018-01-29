New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "The Underlying Value of Cryptocurrencies," featuring Medical Innovation Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MIHI).

To take advantage of and manage this enormous new-found market, MIHI has committed to development of the MIHI Blockchain Platform. In a press release issued earlier this week, MIHI said it fully expects other faith-based medical sharing organizations to incorporate the MIHI Blockchain Platform wherever security and cost-effective data exchange and management are needed.

The company intends to release an initial version to support its own operations, and will then migrate the application to allow other medical sharing organizations to utilize the platform under a transaction fee arrangement.

"We are at a beginning of a technological trend that will revolutionize how we use and share medical and financial information…Committing the company to blockchain development will insure that the medical data we move across the healthcare ecosystem can be trusted, secure and immutable and that our automated workflows will be a tremendous differentiator in a crowded market," MIHI CEO Arturo "Jake" Sanchez stated in the press release (http://nnw.fm/K44Tz).

About Medical Innovation Holdings, Inc.

MIHI, a Colorado-based publicly traded company, owns and operates strategically aligned health care service companies focused on the delivery of clinical virtual medicine (health) as a way of bringing quality medical care to all areas of need including rural and underdeveloped areas across the country. Through wholly owned subsidiary 3Point Care, MIHI pairs personalized, high-tech, high-touch, telemedicine encounters via virtual health specialty doctors with traditional primary doctors utilizing next-gen virtual health technologies in order to connect a patient with a multi-disciplinary specialty clinical health care practice. Through other companies and relationships, MIHI offers Affordable Care Organization (ACO) support, wellness and prevention, lab analysis and lab services, and remote diagnostic monitoring. For more information visit www.MedicalInnovationHoldings.com.

