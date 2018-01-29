New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Blockchain Yields Strong Potential in Global Supply Chain Management," featuring Petroteq (TSXV: PQE) (OTCQX: PQEFF).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit LINK

To read the original editorial, visit LINK

Because PetroBloq will be the first blockchain-based SCM platform specifically designed for the oil and gas sector, its focus will be addressing the complexities of some of the industry's biggest concerns, such as constantly changing supply and demand values, volatile geopolitical atmospheres, and increasingly stringent regulatory oversight. The oil and gas industry is also one of the most vulnerable to cybersecurity breaches (http://nnw.fm/sEHD8), as 70 percent of companies were to some extent hacked (http://nnw.fm/4Medu) in 2016, a problem for which synchronized and distributed blockchain systems are ideally suited.

The development of PetroBloq is in conjunction with proprietary blockchain technology, cryptocurrency and digital currency exchange developer First Bitcoin Capital Corp. (OTC PINK: BITCF) (COIN: BITCF) (http://nnw.fm/eDBp9). The nature of this collaboration points to Petroteq's commitment to innovation in the oil and gas sector, and the company's ability to work with partners who understand the future of blockchain.

"Blockchain technology has the potential to change not only the oil and gas sector but also other areas of the global business world, leading to improved and optimized efficiency of the end-to-end business transaction processes," First Bitcoin CEO Greg Rubin explained in a press release (http://nnw.fm/oQWS5).

About Petroteq Energy Inc.

The company is engaged in the development and implementation of its proprietary environmentally friendly heavy oil processing and extraction technologies. Petroteq's proprietary process produces zero greenhouse gas, zero waste and requires no high temperatures. Petroteq is currently focused on developing its oil sands resources and expanding production capacity at its Asphalt Ridge heavy oil extraction facility located near Vernal, Utah. The company also owns a minority stake in an exploration and production play located in southwest Texas held by Accord GR Energy Inc. Under a joint venture agreement with Recruiter.com and Oilprice.com, the company will publish website-based employment opportunities in the Energy sector. Petroteq is also developing technologies to optimize petrochemical industry workflow processes and will bring a team of professionals to expedite the process. For more information, visit www.PetroteqEnergy.com.

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio, a service of NetworkNewsWire (NNW), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. NetworkNewsAudio keeps you informed on publicly traded companies we're watching. The audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio is a Brand Awareness Distribution Solution from NetworkNewsWire.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. With an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation, NNW cuts through the overload of information in today's markets bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire is where news, content and information converge.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com