New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Fast-Growing Cannabis Industry Drives Biotech Research, Innovative Medical Therapy Development," featuring PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCQB: PRVCF) (CSE: PREV) (FSE: 18H).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit LINK

To read the original editorial, visit LINK

The company believes its Sol-gel platform will be the first FDA-approved, CBD-based nose-to-brain delivery system of its kind to provide relief for pain, inflammation, seizures and neurological disorders. PreveCeutical's proprietary nasal formulations will be designed for use by both adults and children. The company expects to have this delivery platform fully tested, approved and primed for deployment to licensed medical cannabis companies in 2019.

PreveCeutical's Sol-gels are taken via nasal administration. They gel rapidly on contact with mucosal tissue, paving the way for direct nose-to-brain delivery. By circumventing first-pass metabolism in the stomach, intestines and liver, bioavailability may be dramatically improved, even compared to other nasal sprays and alternative delivery systems. The gel stays in the nasal passages, providing controlled CBD release while maintaining activity for up to seven days. Its ease of application, long-lasting effects and absence of negative side-effects may make it attractive for patients over other delivery systems.

About PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. is a health sciences company that develops innovative preventive therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; a Sol-gel platform for nose to brain delivery of medical compounds including cannabinoids; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). PreveCeutical sells CELLB9®, an Immune System Booster. CELLB9 is an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a novel peptide obtained from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom. For more information visit www.PreveCeutical.com.

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio, a service of NetworkNewsWire (NNW), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. NetworkNewsAudio keeps you informed on publicly traded companies we're watching. The audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio is a Brand Awareness Distribution Solution from NetworkNewsWire.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. With an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation, NNW cuts through the overload of information in today's markets bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire is where news, content and information converge.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com