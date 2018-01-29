The global aluminum extrusion marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180129005589/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global aluminum extrusion market 2018-2022 under their chemicals and materials library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global aluminum extrusion market segmentation by product type and end-user

Technavio's report on the global aluminum extrusion market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product type, which includes mill-finished, anodized, and powder-coated. As projected in 2017, around 58% of the market share originated from mill-finished products.

Based on end-user, the global aluminum extrusion market has been segmented into building and construction, automotive and transportation, machinery and equipment, and consumer durables. As of 2017, 63% of the market share came from the building and construction segment. Aluminum extrusions are predominantly used in windows and doors as they meet the green building standards.

"There is an increase in demand for green building constructions aimed toward eco-friendliness, energy efficiency and reduction of CO2 emissions. This enables construction companies to meet the green building standards such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design by the US Green Building Council and environment, health, and safety standards. Adherence to such standards enables companies to qualify for tax incentives offered by the government on energy efficient product," says a senior analyst at Technavio for metals and minerals research.

Save more with Technavio.Buy 2 reports and get the third for free ViewTechnavio's latest discounts and promotions

Aluminum extrusion market: regional landscape

The global aluminum extrusion market was dominated by China in 2017, with a market share of more than 61%. The Americas was the second highest contributor to the market at around 14%, followed by the rest of Asia, and EMEA with a market share of around 13% and 12% respectively. Increase in aluminum extruded profiles adoption is further fueled by government subsidies focused on developing clean energy across several APAC countries. Government policies focus on photovoltaic energy generation due to its benefits such as low-cost electricity and reduction of CO2 emissions.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Increasing demand for green building construction

Increasing adoption of aluminum extrusions in various application

Market challenges:

Declining CV (LCV HCV) business globally

Global excess capacity

Market trends:

Growing environmental concerns

Growing importance of secondary aluminum extrusions

Get a sample copy of the global aluminum extrusion market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing metals and minerals research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180129005589/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com