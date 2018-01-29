

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sigma Designs Inc. (SIGM) announced the departure of Thinh Tran, President and Chief Executive Officer, from his positions at the company and from its Board of Directors, effective January 26, 2018.



Elias Nader, Sigma's current Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed by the Board of Directors as interim President and Chief Executive Officer.



Nader has served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer since 2013. Prior to joining Sigma, he held several senior level positions in Finance and Accounting, most recently as CFO of Imperial Holdings, and as Corporate Controller of Dionex Corp. Nader is currently a member of the Board of Directors at YuMe Inc. (YUME).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX