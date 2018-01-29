Luggage trade-in initiative expands across the pond to the U.K.

Briggs & Riley, the independently-owned brand that's the travel authority in the luggage space, has announced the global expansion of its fourth annual charity luggage trade-in event. With the brand's "A Case for Giving" program, consumers can give back while giving back their gently used luggage at participating specialty retailers across the US, Canada and now the U.K.

"A Case for Giving" works in close collaboration with retail partners to donate gently used rolling bags to people in need in their local communities throughout North America and the U.K. The program benefits more than 100 charity partners including Make a Wish and St. Jude Children's Hospital, as well as local foster homes, women's shelters, coalitions for the homeless and more. Over 300 retail locations have signed on to participate, including this year's addition of leading American department store Dillard's, with 44 participating locations.

"We are thrilled to mark the fourth consecutive year of our 'A Case for Giving' event by expanding this initiative to the U.K.,'" said Briggs Riley CEO Richard Krulik. "Last year more than 1,500 pieces of gently used luggage were given to those in need and we are excited to grow the program globally in 2018 to further our commitment to give back."

Consumers simply bring in their used rolling bag to a nearby participating luggage store between February 1 28, 2018 and receive a $100 credit towards a new Briggs Riley bag if donating a used Briggs Riley rolling bag, or a $50 credit if donating a rolling bag from another brand.

For further details or to locate the nearest participating retailer, visit briggs-riley.com.

About Briggs Riley

Headquartered on Long Island, NY, Briggs Riley is the premier international brand of luggage and business cases that are "Engineered for Reality, Guaranteed for Life." Owned by US Luggage, LLC, a privately owned and operated family company, Briggs Riley and its parent company are acclaimed for innovations such as the first ever wheeled luggage, a differentiating Outsider handle, their patented CX compression-expansion system, and backing every bag they make with an unconditional lifetime performance warranty, the only one of its kind in the industry.

