Global Optical Transceiver Market 2018-2022: Migration of OTNs Toward WDM Architecture / Transition Toward Ethernet Fiber Optics / Emergence of IoT

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Optical Transceiver Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global optical transceiver market to grow at a CAGR of 10.39% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Optical Transceiver Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is migration of OTNs toward WDM architecture. OTNs have started migrating from SONET technology toward wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) architecture, more prominently to dense WDM (DWDM). The deployment of DWDM systems by carriers has benefited them to a great extent. Currently they can tap to an enormous capacity by carrying multiple wavelengths over a single optical fiber. This has allowed carriers to make significant reductions in the cost of deploying an overlay of multiple networks for each service offering or single-channel networks.

According to the report, one driver in the market is migration from copper wires to optic fibers. A major driver for the growth of the optical transceiver market is the migration from the use of copper wires to optic fibers. A copper fiber uses electrical impulses to transmit data over long distances. This leads to large attenuations, which, in turn, result in the distortion of the data. Moreover, copper wires can easily be tapped, which may lead to security issues. Optic fibers are inexpensive, light-weight, and non-flammable. They carry higher bandwidths compared with copper wires.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is different architecture requirements. The network architecture requirements of regional carriers, such as tier 2 and tier 3 carriers, differ significantly from tier 1 carriers that have the integrated switched optical transport network (OTN) as the transport technology. The applicability and match of OTN switching into the regional carrier's space have to be evaluated. Regional carriers may not require such high-capacity networks as the demand for bandwidth from their service areas may be significantly lower.

Key vendors

Finisar

Lumentum Operations

Oclaro

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Types of fiber optic transceivers

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market analysis

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Datacom - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Telecom - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Migration of OTNs toward WDM architecture

Transition toward Ethernet fiber optics

Emergence of IoT

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Key vendors

Finisar

Lumentum Operations

Oclaro

Other prominent vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gk5qlc/global_optical?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716