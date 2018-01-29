Global Optical Transceiver Market 2018-2022: Migration of OTNs Toward WDM Architecture / Transition Toward Ethernet Fiber Optics / Emergence of IoT

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Optical Transceiver Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global optical transceiver market to grow at a CAGR of 10.39% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Optical Transceiver Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is migration of OTNs toward WDM architecture. OTNs have started migrating from SONET technology toward wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) architecture, more prominently to dense WDM (DWDM). The deployment of DWDM systems by carriers has benefited them to a great extent. Currently they can tap to an enormous capacity by carrying multiple wavelengths over a single optical fiber. This has allowed carriers to make significant reductions in the cost of deploying an overlay of multiple networks for each service offering or single-channel networks.
According to the report, one driver in the market is migration from copper wires to optic fibers. A major driver for the growth of the optical transceiver market is the migration from the use of copper wires to optic fibers. A copper fiber uses electrical impulses to transmit data over long distances. This leads to large attenuations, which, in turn, result in the distortion of the data. Moreover, copper wires can easily be tapped, which may lead to security issues. Optic fibers are inexpensive, light-weight, and non-flammable. They carry higher bandwidths compared with copper wires.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is different architecture requirements. The network architecture requirements of regional carriers, such as tier 2 and tier 3 carriers, differ significantly from tier 1 carriers that have the integrated switched optical transport network (OTN) as the transport technology. The applicability and match of OTN switching into the regional carrier's space have to be evaluated. Regional carriers may not require such high-capacity networks as the demand for bandwidth from their service areas may be significantly lower.
Key vendors
- Finisar
- Lumentum Operations
- Oclaro
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Types of fiber optic transceivers
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market analysis
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Datacom - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Telecom - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Migration of OTNs toward WDM architecture
- Transition toward Ethernet fiber optics
- Emergence of IoT
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Key vendors
- Finisar
- Lumentum Operations
- Oclaro
- Other prominent vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gk5qlc/global_optical?w=5
