E-House Market Worth 1.51 Billion USD by 2023

According to the new market research report " E-House Market by Type (Fixed E-House and Mobile Substation), Application (Industrial (Metals & Mining and Oil & Gas), and Utilities), and Region (Middle East & Africa, Americas, Europe, APAC) - Global Forecast to 2023" , published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from USD 1.09 Billion in 2018 to USD 1.51 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.75% between 2018 and 2023. E-House is called by many names in the industry; electrical house, prefabricated substation, compact power house, and modular substation are some of them. Factors driving the growth of this market include the cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and easy installation of E-House. E-House can be installed in a limited space with just a simple foundation and easily relocated without difficulties.

Mobile substation expected to hold larger share of E-House market during forecast period

Mobile substation can be handy for emergency response as a backup unit. It can also be useful in cases where the energy distribution needs to be provided or reinstated in a short span of time. Mobile substation as a backup for disaster response can ensure quick power supply and faster recovery during an incident. Transportability, short startup and commissioning time, reduced mechanical footprint, and no civil work requirement are some of the key benefits which are expected to drive the growth of the mobile substation segment of the global E-House market during the forecast period.

Market for utilities application expected to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period

E-Houses are used in both utilities and industrial applications for varied benefits. Planned maintenance, disaster response, and rapid expansion of transmission capacity are some use cases where E-Houses have delivered proven outcome for utilities applications. E-Houses are used to provide temporary power supply during unplanned repairs. Moreover, in the times of planned maintenance, E-House can reduce or even eliminate the need for extended electricity outages.

Many companies including Siemens, General Electric, Eaton, Schneider Electric, and Meidensha Corporation provides E-Houses to the utility industry. For instance, in 2017, Siemens delivered two mobile substations for National Grid SA, the transmission operator of Saudi Electricity Co. Siemens will design two 380kV mobile substation with the transformer rating of 502 MVA each. General Electric has supplied several mobile substations in the utility sector, including Saudi Electricity Company from Saudi Arabia and E.ON SE electric project in Spain.

E-House market in the Middle East & Africa to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Middle East & Africa not only holds the largest market share followed by the Americas, but is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Rapid electrification in Africa, along with the demand from metals & mining industry in the region is expected to drive the growth of the global E-House market.

After the uncertain political environment in the Middle East countries such as Iraq in recent years, the situation is improving, and the governments are trying to put basic amenities in place. As a part of this, in 2017, the Ministry of Electricity in Iraq ordered 12 mobile substations for its utilities. The increase in power supply leads to a need for new substations which will overcome the power shortage issue in Iraq. In 2014, the ministry had ordered 16 mobile substations from CG Power (India). These substations are deployed throughout Iraq for utilities and industries to provide interim grid connections and temporary power supplies. Angola, Mozambique, and Libya, among others, are the countries with a significant demand for E-House.

Key players in this market are Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton (Ireland), General Electric (US), CG Power (India), and Meidensha (Japan). Other companies covered in this report are Electroinnova (Spain), WEG (Brazil), TGOOD (Hong Kong), Powell Industries (US), Elgin Power Solutions (US), Matelec Group (Lebanon), Aktif Group (Turkey), PME Power Solutions (India), EKOS Group (Turkey), Efacec (Portugal), and Delta Star (US).

