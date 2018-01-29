EastGate Biotech Corp.: EastGate Biotech Announces Opening of Representative Office in the Philippines

WEST CALDWELL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2018 / EastGate Biotech Corp. (OTC PINK: ETBI), an emerging pharmaceutical company that focuses on innovative pharmaceutical developments and produces and distributes innovative and healthy nutraceuticals based on natural therapies, has announced today that it has opened a representative office in Manila, Philippines. The purpose of the office is to support the regulatory and operational requirements of the local governmental authorities as well as the development of new business in the region.

The representative office, located in Metro Manila, will be identified as EastGate Biotech Pharmaceuticals Philippines incorporated in November 2017. In addition to providing a legal presence, the office will allow EastGate Biotech to position itself in the rapidly growing and vibrant Asian healthcare market by increasing the profile of the company within this market. It will be staffed by Roger Munoz, the company's local agent, who will serve as the Managing Director. The office will also support and coordinate all regulatory activities and serve as a hub from which EastGate management and personnel will engage its partnership strategies and new business development.

"We are very excited about establishing a representative office in Manila," said Anna Gluskin, CEO of EastGate. "We welcome the opportunity to increase awareness of our innovative portfolio of products that combat chronic disease and enhance healthy lifestyle management. Our base in the Philippines will enforce our strategy within Asia; particularly on our focus on diabetes treatment innovation," concludes Gluskin.

About EastGate Biotech

EastGate Biotech focuses on innovate pharmaceutical developments and produces and distributes innovative and healthy nutraceuticals that are based on natural therapies and absorbed naturally by the body. We utilize advanced nanotechnologies and alternative delivery systems to deliver healthy alternatives to conventional pharmaceuticals that all-too-often create dangerous side-effects and unexpected consequences for those trying to attain and maintain healthy lives.

