Stony Hill Corp. Congratulates Damian Marley on Winning Grammy for Best Reggae Album

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2018 / Stony Hill Corp. (OTCQB: STNY) (the "Company"), a diversified company focused on the legal marijuana industry founded by Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, is pleased to congratulate Damian on winning the Best Reggae Album category of the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

Damian's album, Stony Hill, was released in July 2017 and has spent weeks at the top of Billboard's Top Reggae Albums list. With chart-topping songs like "Medication," the Stony Hill album aligns with the Company's focus on cannabis as it relates to one's health and wellness.

"Damian is an inspiration to all of the Stony Hill Corp. team and investees across the globe who strive for greatness every day," said Chris Bridges, President. "His commitment to the de-stigmatization of the cannabis plant and dedication to his work motivate and exemplify our Company's spirit."

About Stony Hill Corp.

Stony Hill Corp. (www.stonyhillcorp.com), founded by Damian Marley, is a diversified company focused on multiple areas of the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. The company is focused on select investment, branding, real estate, and partnership opportunities in the recreational, health and wellness, nutraceutical, and media industries.

Stony Hill has several strategic partnerships and investments currently in place and is actively pursuing additional partnerships and strategic growth opportunities.

