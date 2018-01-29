The global balsa core materials market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180129005631/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global balsa core materials market 2018-2022 under their chemicals and materials library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global balsa core materials market by end-user that includes wind energy and marine. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, North America, Europe, and ROW.

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free View Technavio's latest discounts and promotions

Market driver: growth and development of the shipping industry

Maritime transport is an important contribution to the world's economy as more than 90% of the trade is carried out by sea. This is because it is a cost-effective way to transport the goods and raw materials around the world. In 2015, the World Trade Organization (WTO) estimated that the seaborne freight accounted for more than 30% of the world transport. In 2015, the estimated world seaborne trade volume exceeded 10 billion tons. Maritime transport is the backbone of globalization because it brings together the consumers and intermediates and capital goods industries. It also helps in the industrial development by supporting increased productivity and promoting trade integration.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research, "In 2015, dry cargo shipments accounted for a share of more than 70% of the total seaborne trade volumes, whereas the remaining share was contributed by tanker trades such as crude oil, petroleum products, and gas. In 2016, the world commercial fleet consisted of more than 90,000 vessels with a combined capacity of over 1.8 billion dead-weight tons. The fastest growth was recorded for gas carriers followed by container ships."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: increasing popularity of green bonds

Green bonds refer to the bonds with proceeds reserved for green investments and are issued as green by the issuing authorities. Banks too have shown their interest in green bonds. For instance, the Korean development bank issued a green corporate bond for renewable energy projects worth USD 300 million in July 2017. Furthermore, the National Bank of Australia issued a green bond in connection to a range of seventeen wind and solar farms. These green bonds promote the growth of the global wind energy market with increased investments in the installation of wind turbines. The green label is of paramount importance because it is difficult for the wind bonds sector to turn out as a stand-alone sector.

Market challenge: slower adoption of emerging applications

Despite the increase in the awareness of energy savings across the globe, many people remain ignorant about the benefits of balsa core materials in terms of their durability and high strength. Currently, balsa core materials are used extensively in the wind energy and marine industries. The commercial use of balsa core materials in other applications is still limited to a small number of industries. Moreover, these materials can be used in the aerospace and defense and transport industries.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Some of the companies in the global balsa core materials market are:

Airex

Carbon-Core

CoreLite

Diab

Gurit

I-Core Composites

Get a sample copy of the global balsa core materials market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing specialty chemicals research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180129005631/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com