Global Window Films Market 2018-2022: Increasing Demand for Biodegradable Window Films & Demand from Laboratories and Commercial Spaces

The "Global Window Films Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global window films market to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Window Films Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for automobiles. The use of various kinds of window films in automobiles is likely to fuel the growth of the global window films market. Investments in automobile manufacturing are creating the demand for window films, particularly in APAC. Increasing disposable income and consumer awareness about the benefits of window films are boosting their applications in the automobile industry. Growing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles are expected to impact the growth of the global market positively. The improving automobiles sales are expected to be prominent in Europe and the Americas.
One trend in the market is demand from laboratories and commercial spaces. Increasing concerns regarding noise pollution and its impact on the productivity at workspace are driving the need for efficient commercial spaces with noise-control glass windows. The use of such window films reduces noise and provides a better working environment. The rise in a number of entertainment centers, shopping complexes, luxury stays, and commercial spaces have contributed to the growth of the global window films market.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is limitation on visible light transmission. The use of tinted windows in the automobile industry causes various problems. Tinted window glass reduces visible light transmission (VLT) through the windows. The increasing use of tinted windows in automobiles is causing low visibility for the drivers, especially during the night. Tinted windows allow less light to pass through. Thus, the visibility is reduced. Low visibility is causing several accidents.
Key vendors
- 3M
- Eastman Chemicals
- LINTEC
- Saint-Gobain
- Toray
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Sun-control - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Decorative - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Safety and security - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Privacy - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Marine- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for biodegradable window films
- Demand from laboratories and commercial spaces
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M
- Eastman Chemicals
- LINTEC
- Saint-Gobain
- Toray
PART 17: APPENDIX
