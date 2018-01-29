Global Window Films Market 2018-2022: Increasing Demand for Biodegradable Window Films & Demand from Laboratories and Commercial Spaces

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Window Films Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global window films market to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Window Films Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for automobiles. The use of various kinds of window films in automobiles is likely to fuel the growth of the global window films market. Investments in automobile manufacturing are creating the demand for window films, particularly in APAC. Increasing disposable income and consumer awareness about the benefits of window films are boosting their applications in the automobile industry. Growing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles are expected to impact the growth of the global market positively. The improving automobiles sales are expected to be prominent in Europe and the Americas.

One trend in the market is demand from laboratories and commercial spaces. Increasing concerns regarding noise pollution and its impact on the productivity at workspace are driving the need for efficient commercial spaces with noise-control glass windows. The use of such window films reduces noise and provides a better working environment. The rise in a number of entertainment centers, shopping complexes, luxury stays, and commercial spaces have contributed to the growth of the global window films market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is limitation on visible light transmission. The use of tinted windows in the automobile industry causes various problems. Tinted window glass reduces visible light transmission (VLT) through the windows. The increasing use of tinted windows in automobiles is causing low visibility for the drivers, especially during the night. Tinted windows allow less light to pass through. Thus, the visibility is reduced. Low visibility is causing several accidents.





Key vendors

3M

Eastman Chemicals

LINTEC

Saint-Gobain

Toray

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Sun-control - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Decorative - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Safety and security - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Privacy - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Residential - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Marine- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for biodegradable window films

Demand from laboratories and commercial spaces

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M

Eastman Chemicals

LINTEC

Saint-Gobain

Toray

PART 17: APPENDIX



