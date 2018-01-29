Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2018) - East Asia Minerals Corporation (TSXV-EAS) ("East Asia Minerals" or the "Company") provides background on the adjournment of the Annual General Meeting and the deficient disclosure of the dissidents, Vishal Gupta and Patrick Cronin (the "Dissidents").

As previously announced, the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") has been adjourned by an order of the BC Supreme Court to Thursday, February 1, 2018 to allow shareholders more time to address the additional disclosures provided by the Dissidents. These additional disclosures arise as a result of concerns and questions raised by the Company in respect of the Dissident's prior public disclosures.

Shareholders are encouraged to read the Company's letter to the Dissidents requesting answers in regard of the following, among other things:

The failure to disclose, as required by law, the identity and arrangements with the "other shareholders" whom the Company had been told comprised the Dissident group, including several parties with histories of serious regulatory sanctions;

The failure to disclose, as required by law, the number of shares owned and controlled by the above group;

The failure to disclose, as required by law, who is bearing the costs of the Dissident campaign (which the Dissidents expect to seek reimbursement from the Company);

Misleading biographical histories of the Dissident nominees, including the omission of material details such as the serious regulatory sanctions against Mr. Cronin.

Deficiencies in the Dissident blue proxy including the use of that proxy by the Dissidents without specific instructions from the appointing shareholders;

Possible unlawful solicitation by the Dissidents prior to their filing required disclosures with the securities regulators; and

The failure to comply with other applicable securities disclosure requirements and filings;

The Company's letter to the Dissidents can be found on the Company's website at https://eastasiaminerals.com/about/vote-2018-shareholder-meeting/.

Although Dissidents disputed that their disclosure was deficient, the Dissidents nonetheless prepared and filed a supplemental information circular and new form of proxythe night before the proxy cut-off.

The Company is continuing its review of these materials in light of of its earlier concerns to communicate with the securities regulatory authorities.

How to Vote

If you have already voted management's WHITE proxy in support of the current Board, no further action is required as your proxy will remain in effect. Discard any proxies received from the Dissidents.

If you have not voted or want to change your vote and support the recently renewed Board who is currently in place, you may vote online or by telephone by following the instructions found in the management's WHITE proxy card. The later dated proxy card will count.

Vote using management's WHITE proxy prior to the new deadline on Tuesday, January 30th at 10 a.m. (Vancouver Time).

Further Information or Voting Assistance

For more information or if you require assistance with voting, please contact the Company's proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group at:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North America Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184

Collect Calls Outside North America: 1-416-304-0211

Email: assiatance@laurelhill.com

or

Mark Sommer

East Asia Minerals Corporation

Telephone: 1-604-684-2183

Email: info@eastasiaminerals.com