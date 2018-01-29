Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 29
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 26/01/2018) of £63.85m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 26/01/2018) of £51.05m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 26/01/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|258.38p
|19,757,828
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|254.05p
|Ordinary share price
|260.00p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|0.62%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|100.19p
|12,780,083
|ZDP share price
|106.00p
|Premium to NAV
|5.80%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 26/01/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.52
|2
|DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 5
|2.49
|3
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.43
|4
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|2.10
|5
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|2.04
|6
|De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p
|1.97
|7
|Randall & Quilter Investment GBp2
|1.96
|8
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.93
|9
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|1.89
|10
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|1.88
|11
|Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|1.81
|12
|Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p
|1.80
|13
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|1.79
|14
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.79
|15
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|1.76
|16
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary
|1.74
|17
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|1.73
|18
|Severfield Plc Ordinary 2.5p
|1.68
|19
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|1.66
|20
|Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5
|1.64