sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.01.2018 | 16:00
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 29

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 26/01/2018) of £63.85m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 26/01/2018) of £51.05m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 26/01/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*258.38p 19,757,828
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*254.05p
Ordinary share price260.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV0.62%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share100.19p 12,780,083
ZDP share price106.00p
Premium to NAV5.80%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 26/01/2018
Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.52
2DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 52.49
3StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.43
4Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p2.10
5Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.04
6De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p1.97
7Randall & Quilter Investment GBp21.96
8Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.93
9Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.89
10McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p1.88
11Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p1.81
12Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p1.80
13Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p1.79
14Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.79
15Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.51.76
16Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary1.74
17Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary1.73
18Severfield Plc Ordinary 2.5p1.68
19Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.66
20Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.51.64

© 2018 PR Newswire