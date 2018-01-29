Global Robotics Market Volume and Forecast Report: 2010-2024 - Market is Forecast to Surpass US$ 130 Billion

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Robotics Market is likely to cross US$ 130 Billion by the end of 2024

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, Industrial Robotic Market and Service Robotics Market. This 155 page report with 101 Figures and 19 Tables analyses the global robotics market; volume & forecast, global industrial robotics market; volume & forecast by industry segment, global service robotics market; volume & forecast by categorised segment, driving factors and challenges for Robotics market.

This new market research report studies the comprehensive insight and in-depth analysis of the Global Robotics Market as title Global Robotics Market, Volume & Forecast by Type (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metal, Chemical, Rubber and Plastics, Food, Defense, Agriculture, Logistics, Medical, Construction, Mobile Platform, Inspection, Underwater, Rescue and Security).

Global Robotics Market is also driven by big funding made by defense sector all around the globe to develop military drones for surveillance, unnamed aerial devices and, bombing and image capturing application. Nowadays, demand of robots has improved immensely as growing trends are heading for automation and constant pioneering technical advancements in industrial robotics and service robotics. By the end of projected time frame, the global service robotics will surpass and stand parallel to global industrial robotics market.



In 2017, Global Robotics Volume counted for more than 400,000 Units. In Industrial Robotics electrical & electronics segment is expected to capture close to half of the volume share by the end of projected time frame of 2024. The top three segments in Service Robotics sector are Defence Robotics, Medical Robotics, and Logistic Robotics. Global service robotics volumes will grow exponentially propelled by exceptional demand of mobile platform robots and logistic robots.



Instinctive Surgical is the leading player in global robotics Market market and its image "da vinci" is famous comprehensively. A portion of the other conspicuous players were iRobot, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, Adept Technology, and Nachi - Fujikoshi.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Robotics Market Analysis



3. Global Robotics Volume Analysis



4. Market Share - Global Robotics



5. Volume Share - Global Robotics



6. Industrial Robotics Market - Segments Analysis Globally (2010 - 2024)



7. Industrial Robotics Volume - Segments Analysis Globally (2010 - 2024)



8. By Countries - Annual Shipments of Industrial Robots (2015 - 2024)



9. Service Robotics Market - Segment Analysis Globally (2010 - 2024)



10. Service Robotics Volume - Segment Analysis Globally (2010 - 2024)



11. Factors Driving Robotics Growth Globally



12. Challenges



13. Key Players Analysis (2010 - 2024)



Adept Technology

Intuitive Surgical

iRobot

KUKA AG

Nachi - Fujikoshi

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

