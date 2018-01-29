SaaS Security Market Growth Report at 22.19% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, January 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SaaS Security Market 2022 growth report includes in RnRMarketResearch.com. The report considers the revenue generated from the services provided by SaaS security software vendors. The analysts forecast global SaaS security market to grow at a CAGR of 22.19% during the period 2018-2022. Main players in the global SaaS security market: Cisco Systems, McAfee, and Symantec.

SaaS Security market analyst says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the declining cost of wearable technology. SaaS security vendors are focusing on enhancing SaaS security portfolio by integrating AI technology. With the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), adaptive access capabilities and risk monitoring capabilities will increase and help SaaS application with automated threat detection. Whenever a user accesses SaaS application, the risk behavior will be compared by AI with the baseline. Therefore, AI will aid the vendors in enhancing the SaaS security to increase the adoption of SaaS security among the vendors.

According to the SaaS security market report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing use of SaaS application among enterprises. On-premise applications are replaced due to the rapid growth of SaaS applications. SaaS application offers cost optimization benefits along with high automation and scalability, and reduces infrastructural and maintenance cost. With the adoption of SaaS applications, the enterprises can secure operations and confidential data from other companies. The enterprises are investing heavily in SaaS solutions to solicit rapid ROI. These applications help free organizational resources, owing to which, the enterprises are focusing more on their core services.

Further, the SaaS security market report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Integration with existing IT infrastructure. One of the main barriers to adoption of SaaS security among large enterprises is the integration challenges of SaaS-enabled applications with the existing IT infrastructure. These enterprises prefer a hybrid approach to IT, as they want the vendors to give a seamless connection between cloud and on premises applications. This report, Global SaaS Security Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Another related report is Global Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Market 2017-2021, the analysts forecast global secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market to grow at a CAGR of 24.33% during the period 2017-2021. Main players are ACTALIS, Certum, Comodo, DigiCert, Entrust Datacard, GlobalSign, GoDaddy, IdenTrust, Let's Encrypt, Network Solutions, Secom Trust, StartCom, Symantec, T-Systems, Trustwave, and TWCA.

Secure socket layer (SSL) certification is used for setting up a secure connection between a web server and a web browser. This process of setting up a secure connection is known as SSL handshake. SSL handshake is a public key, and the private key is used to encrypt and decrypt the data. This helps in secure transmission of data between a web server and a web browser. An SSL certificate is provided by a certificate authority (CA). Its work is to authenticate and validate the organization providing a web server. After verification, this certificate is installed on the web server of the organization. Browse complete secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market report at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/global-secure-sockets-layer-ssl-certification-market-2017-2021-market-report.html .

