Valiantys, A Leading Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, Opens its First US Office in Boston

BOSTON, January 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

After over ten years of being one of the leading Atlassian Platinum Solution Partners in Europe, Valiantys is pleased to be entering the US market with the launch of Valiantys US, located in central Boston.

"Valiantys brings a stellar global reputation in the geographies where they are today, which has won Valiantys the Atlassian Partner of the Year Award from 2013-2017," says Emery Geosits, US General Manager at Valiantys. "Now that we are local, Valiantys is able to meet our US customers face-to-face to discuss their objectives. The team in the US is thrilled to better serve this community and we look forward to building our relationship-centric strategy to provide guidance around Atlassian tools."

"While Valiantys has serviced some of the largest US Atlassian clients for years, the addition of our Boston office, and regional investment dedicated to US businesses, will allow us to further tailor our professional services for enterprise teams. It will also enable us in assisting them to build a strategic position for international deployments," says Francois Dussurget, CEO of Valiantys. "We are pleased to be an official United States Platinum Solution Partner and will continue our legacy of having highly skilled technical depth for Atlassian products."

To mark this milestone in Valiantys' expansion, Valiantys will be hosting a couple of launch events over the coming months. On February 6th, 2PM EST, the Valiantys US team will give a webinar on Jira for Agile project management: Scrum vs Kanban. Participants can register online at this link. Valiantys US will also be hosting a launch event in Boston on April 5th, 2018. This will be an opportunity for the Atlassian community to meet Valiantys consultants in person and learn more about the available Atlassian services. For further details on the event, email Valiantys at contact@valiantys.com.

About Valiantys

Valiantys is a top Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner with proven expertise in DevOps, Agile and ITSM. Our mission is to revolutionize the way teams collaborate and empower them to work smarter. We've rendered client-tailored services to over 3,500 companies, providing expert guidance on the deployment, adoption and support of Agile tools. We're a global company with Atlassian certified consultants in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. Find out more at www.valiantys.com.

Press Contact:

Maud Eon

Marketing Director

press@valiantys.com

