BWA Group PLC - Interim Results

29 January 2018

BWA GROUP PLC

("BWA' or the "Company')

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2017

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Dear Shareholder

The board of BWA Group plc is pleased to present the results for the half year to 31 October 2017. The Company continues to seek a suitable investment or investments which will be value enhancing for shareholders.

The results for the period comprise only the costs of administering the Company for the six months, resulting in an operating loss of £15,144.

The board continues to monitor the progress of the two major investments, Prego International and Mineralfields, both of which remain committed to moving to a listing or trade sale when possible.

On 22 December 2017, it was announced that BWA was seeking to acquire licences for the extracting of Rutile Sands deposits in Cameroon through a BWA subsidiary to be formed in Cameroon to support the Company's investment in Mineralfields Group Limited. Those negotiations are proceeding and a further announcement will be made in due course.

The Company's other major investee company, Prego International, is in the process of migrating from Guernsey to Norway and restructuring its shareholding base. It is anticipated by the board of that company that when the restructuring is complete a Norwegian matched bargain dealing facility will be introduced. Details may be found on the Prego website at www.pregogroup.com.

Shareholders may be assured the board is seeking every possible opportunity to develop the Company and are pleased that these developments will help in that direction.

Richard Battersby, Chairman

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

INCOME STATEMENT

Notes Six months ended

31 October 2017

Unaudited

GBP Year ended

30 April 2017

Audited

GBP Turnover - - Cost of sales - - ------ ------ Gross profit - -

Administrative expenses

(15,144)

(31,322) ------ ------ (15,144) (31,322)

Other operating income

-

12,000 ------ ------ Operating (loss)/profit (15,144) (19,322)

Interest receivable and similar income

-

16 ------ ------ (Loss)/profit on ordinary activities before and after taxation and retained for the period

(15,144)

(19,306) ------ ------

(Loss)/earnings per ordinary share - basic (pence)

2

(0.01)

(0.02) ------ ------

(Loss)/earnings per ordinary share -diluted (pence)



2



(0.01)



(0.02) ------ ------

All amounts relate to continuing activities.

STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Notes Six months

ended

31 October 2017 Unaudited

GBP Year ended

30 April 2017

Audited



GBP (Loss)/profit for the period (15,144) (19,306) Other comprehensive income

Unrealised (loss)/gain on revaluation of investments



4



(273)



(206) ------ ------

Total comprehensive income for the period

(15,417)

(19,512) ------ - ---

BALANCE SHEET

Notes At

31 October 2017

Unaudited

GBP At

30 April 2017

Audited

GBP Fixed Assets Available-for-sale Investments 617,998 618,271 Current assets Debtors and prepayments 6,424 15,774 Cash at bank and in hand 16,340 16,980 ------ ------ 22,764 32,754

Creditors: amounts falling due within one year

(83,378)

(80,611) ------ ------ Net current liabilities (60,614) (47,857) ------ ------ Total assets less current liabilities 557,384 570,414 ------ ------ Capital and reserves Called up share capital 3 560,788 560,788 Share premium 4 12,663 12,663 Capital redemption reserve 4 288,625 288,625 Available-for-sale revaluation reserve 4 617,608 617,881 Profit and loss account 4 (922,300) (909,543) ------ ------ Shareholders' funds 557,384 570,414 ------ ------

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Six months ended

31 October 2017

Unaudited

GBP Year ended

30 April 2017

Audited

GBP Cash flows from operating activities (6,640) (43,292) Cash flows from investing activities Sale of fixed asset investments 6,000 12,500 Interest received - 16 ------ ------ Net cash from investing activities 6,000 12,516 ------ ------ Cash flows from financing activities Amount withdrawn by directors - (601) ------ ------ Net cash from financing activities - (601) ------ ------ ------ ------ (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (640) (31,377) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 16,980 48,357 ------ ------ Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 16,340 16,980 ------ ------

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1. Status of these accounts

The interim accounts for the period from 1 May 2017 to 31 October 2017 are unaudited. The financial information set out in this statement does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006.

2. Earnings per ordinary share

Basic and diluted earnings per share figures are based on the following (losses) / profits and numbers of shares:

Six months ended

31 October 2017

Unaudited Year ended

30 April 2017

Audited GBP GBP (Loss)/profit before tax (15,144) (19,306) -- -- Weighted average number of shares

for the purpose of basic earnings per share 112,157,725 112,157,725 Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares:

Share options - - ------ ------ Weighted average number of shares

for the purpose of diluted earnings per share 112,157,725 112,157,725 -- --

3. Share capital

At

31 October 2017 At

30 April 2017 Allotted, called up and fully paid GBP GBP Number: Class Nominal value 112,157,725 Ordinary 0.5p 560,788 560,788 -- --

4. Reserves



Share

premium Capital redemption reserve AFS

revaluation reserve Profit and

loss account Total GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP At 1 May 2017 12,663 288,625 617,881 (909,543) 9,626 Revaluation of AFS investments

- -

(273) - (273) Share-based payment - - - 2,387 2,387 Loss for the period - - - (15,144) (15,144) ------ ------ ------ ------ ------ At 31 October 2017 12,663 288,625 617,608 (922,300) (3,404) -- -- -- -- --

