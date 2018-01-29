sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.01.2018 | 16:03
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BWA Group PLC - Interim Results

29 January 2018

BWA GROUP PLC

("BWA' or the "Company')

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2017

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Dear Shareholder

The board of BWA Group plc is pleased to present the results for the half year to 31 October 2017. The Company continues to seek a suitable investment or investments which will be value enhancing for shareholders.

The results for the period comprise only the costs of administering the Company for the six months, resulting in an operating loss of £15,144.

The board continues to monitor the progress of the two major investments, Prego International and Mineralfields, both of which remain committed to moving to a listing or trade sale when possible.

On 22 December 2017, it was announced that BWA was seeking to acquire licences for the extracting of Rutile Sands deposits in Cameroon through a BWA subsidiary to be formed in Cameroon to support the Company's investment in Mineralfields Group Limited. Those negotiations are proceeding and a further announcement will be made in due course.

The Company's other major investee company, Prego International, is in the process of migrating from Guernsey to Norway and restructuring its shareholding base. It is anticipated by the board of that company that when the restructuring is complete a Norwegian matched bargain dealing facility will be introduced. Details may be found on the Prego website at www.pregogroup.com.

Shareholders may be assured the board is seeking every possible opportunity to develop the Company and are pleased that these developments will help in that direction.

Richard Battersby, Chairman

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

BWA Group Plc
Richard Battersby (Non-Executive Chairman)
07836 238 172

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Mark Anwyl
020 7469 0930

INCOME STATEMENT

NotesSix months ended
31 October 2017
Unaudited
GBP		Year ended
30 April 2017
Audited
GBP
Turnover--
Cost of sales--
------------
Gross profit--

Administrative expenses
(15,144)
(31,322)
------------
(15,144)(31,322)

Other operating income
-
12,000
------------
Operating (loss)/profit(15,144)(19,322)

Interest receivable and similar income
-
16
------------
(Loss)/profit on ordinary activities before and after taxation and retained for the period
(15,144)
(19,306)
------------

(Loss)/earnings per ordinary share - basic (pence)
2
(0.01)
(0.02)
------------

(Loss)/earnings per ordinary share -diluted (pence)

2

(0.01)

(0.02)
------------

All amounts relate to continuing activities.

STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

NotesSix months
ended
31 October 2017 Unaudited
GBP		Year ended
30 April 2017
Audited

GBP
(Loss)/profit for the period(15,144)(19,306)
Other comprehensive income
Unrealised (loss)/gain on revaluation of investments

4

(273)

(206)
------------

Total comprehensive income for the period
(15,417)
(19,512)
------- ---

BALANCE SHEET

NotesAt
31 October 2017
Unaudited
GBP		At
30 April 2017
Audited
GBP
Fixed Assets
Available-for-sale Investments617,998618,271
Current assets
Debtors and prepayments6,42415,774
Cash at bank and in hand16,34016,980
------------
22,76432,754

Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
(83,378)
(80,611)
------------
Net current liabilities(60,614)(47,857)
------------
Total assets less current liabilities557,384570,414
------------
Capital and reserves
Called up share capital3560,788560,788
Share premium412,66312,663
Capital redemption reserve4288,625288,625
Available-for-sale revaluation reserve4617,608617,881
Profit and loss account4(922,300)(909,543)
------------
Shareholders' funds557,384570,414
------------

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Six months ended
31 October 2017
Unaudited
GBP		Year ended
30 April 2017
Audited
GBP
Cash flows from operating activities(6,640)(43,292)
Cash flows from investing activities
Sale of fixed asset investments6,00012,500
Interest received-16
------------
Net cash from investing activities6,00012,516
------------
Cash flows from financing activities
Amount withdrawn by directors-(601)
------------
Net cash from financing activities-(601)
------------
------------
(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents(640)(31,377)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year16,98048,357
------------
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year16,34016,980
------------

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1. Status of these accounts

The interim accounts for the period from 1 May 2017 to 31 October 2017 are unaudited. The financial information set out in this statement does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006.

2. Earnings per ordinary share

Basic and diluted earnings per share figures are based on the following (losses) / profits and numbers of shares:

Six months ended
31 October 2017
Unaudited		Year ended
30 April 2017
Audited
GBPGBP
(Loss)/profit before tax(15,144)(19,306)
----
Weighted average number of shares
for the purpose of basic earnings per share		112,157,725112,157,725
Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares:
Share options		--
------------
Weighted average number of shares
for the purpose of diluted earnings per share		112,157,725112,157,725
----

3. Share capital

At
31 October 2017		At
30 April 2017
Allotted, called up and fully paidGBPGBP
Number:ClassNominal
value
112,157,725Ordinary0.5p560,788560,788
----

4. Reserves


Share
premium		Capital redemption reserveAFS
revaluation reserve		Profit and
loss account		Total
GBPGBPGBPGBPGBP
At 1 May 201712,663288,625617,881(909,543)9,626
Revaluation of AFS investments
-		-
(273)		-(273)
Share-based payment---2,3872,387
Loss for the period---(15,144)(15,144)
------------------------------
At 31 October 201712,663288,625617,608(922,300)(3,404)
----------

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


© 2018 PR Newswire