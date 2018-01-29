An academic event held last week in the U.K. presenting the results of two major research projects on energy storage provided an update on the current and future directions of battery storage technology and development.The event, which took place on Thursday in London, concerned the outcome of two major energy storage interdisciplinary research projects: the Energy Storage for Low Carbon Grids and Integrated; and the Market-fit and Affordable Grid-scale Energy Storage, which were developed by 10 U.K. universities, examining the future development of storage technologies and the challenges accompanying ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...