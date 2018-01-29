In the first official confirmation of what pv magazine has been writing for two weeks, the Chinese manufacturer authorized its U.S. subsidiary to finalize plans for the investment.JinkoSolar confirmed yesterday that its U.S. subsidiary will close the deal it has been negotiating with Jacksonville, Florida, under the code name "Project Volt". pv magazine reported last week that the mysterious company negotiating with Jacksonville was JinkoSolar, which according to City Council documents has pledged to invest $410 million to build a factory and its U.S. headquarters in the city. The Chinese cell ...

