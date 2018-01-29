A strengthening of the dollar and higher copper prices boosted mining stocks and kept the FTSE 100 in the green on Monday. A weaker pound tends to underpin the top-flight index as around 70% of its constituents derive most of their earnings from overseas. A strong performance from the heavily-weighted mining sector also lent a hand as copper prices advanced, helping to push shares in Glencore, Rio Tinto, Antofagasta and Anglo American higher, even though usual effect of a stronger dollar is to ...

