Provident Financial shares took another hit on Monday on news that four former managers of its restructured doorstep lending business will be given employment tribunals after claiming for unfair dismissal. The ex-boss of Provident's home credit business, Andy Parkinson, has a hearing scheduled for mid-April and three other executives hired to work at the division under Parkinson will have their hearings in the the spring, The Times reported. Parkinson has argued, the newspaper reported, that a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...