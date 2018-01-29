Regulatory News:
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) posted today its Annual Investor Update Presentation on its website, https://www.pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/letters-to-shareholders/. The presentation includes a performance review, an update of the fund's portfolio and an organizational update.
About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180129005667/en/
Contacts:
MEDIA
Maitland
Seda Ambartsumian, +44 20 7379 5151
Media-pershingsquareholdings@maitland.co.uk