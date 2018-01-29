Global Optical Switches Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.89% - Key Vendors are Huawei Technologies, Cisco & Fujitsu

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global optical switches market to grow at a CAGR of 10.89% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Optical Switches Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing data center construction. Optical networking is the core of storage area networking and business connectivity solutions. Traditionally, data centers used network resources and technologies that were available to them. However, wide-scale investments in data centers are increasing the need for new optical modules to meet the demand for high bandwidth, low power consumption, and a broader reach. Modern data centers transfer data at rates of 10 GB or higher. Maintaining such data transfer rates is increasingly becoming a challenge for electrical interconnects based on copper wires.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emerging new age technologies and their scaling business opportunities. Network traffic has grown significantly over the last decade, driven by emerging technologies. Network traffic in terms of the data volume from data-centric applications is expected to drive the market for optical network hardware. The global mobile data traffic increased by 74% in 2015. It accounted for an average of 3.7 exabytes of data per month in 2015, whereas it was 2.1 exabytes per month in 2014.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is data center consolidation. Virtualization software helps in partitioning physical IT infrastructure into smaller virtual infrastructure to maximize their utilization. Through virtualization, resources are hidden or masked. Many organizations are consolidating data centers to save capital and operational expenditures. Data center consolidation through virtualization reduces the overall footprint of data centers, hindering the adoption of server, storage, and network infrastructure in data centers.

Key vendors

Huawei Technologies

Cisco

Fujitsu

