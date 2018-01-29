Global Optical Switches Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.89% - Key Vendors are Huawei Technologies, Cisco & Fujitsu

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Optical Switches Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global optical switches market to grow at a CAGR of 10.89% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Optical Switches Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing data center construction. Optical networking is the core of storage area networking and business connectivity solutions. Traditionally, data centers used network resources and technologies that were available to them. However, wide-scale investments in data centers are increasing the need for new optical modules to meet the demand for high bandwidth, low power consumption, and a broader reach. Modern data centers transfer data at rates of 10 GB or higher. Maintaining such data transfer rates is increasingly becoming a challenge for electrical interconnects based on copper wires.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emerging new age technologies and their scaling business opportunities. Network traffic has grown significantly over the last decade, driven by emerging technologies. Network traffic in terms of the data volume from data-centric applications is expected to drive the market for optical network hardware. The global mobile data traffic increased by 74% in 2015. It accounted for an average of 3.7 exabytes of data per month in 2015, whereas it was 2.1 exabytes per month in 2014.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is data center consolidation. Virtualization software helps in partitioning physical IT infrastructure into smaller virtual infrastructure to maximize their utilization. Through virtualization, resources are hidden or masked. Many organizations are consolidating data centers to save capital and operational expenditures. Data center consolidation through virtualization reduces the overall footprint of data centers, hindering the adoption of server, storage, and network infrastructure in data centers.
Key vendors
- Huawei Technologies
- Cisco
- Fujitsu
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Data communications - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Emerging new age technologies and their scaling business opportunities
- Increase in long and ultra-long-haul networks
- Transition toward Ethernet fiber optics
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Huawei Technologies
- Cisco
- Fujitsu
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/trl3nj/global_optical?w=5
