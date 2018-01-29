

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Panera Bread Co. has issued a nationwide voluntary recall of cream cheese products sold in its U.S. bakery-cafes amid worries of potential listeria contamination.



The company noted that while there were no reported illnesses, it has issued the voluntary recall of all its 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese products 'out of an abundance of caution.'



Panera Bread said it initiated the recall after samples of one variety of 2 oz. cream cheese from a single production day showed a positive result for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.



However, the company added that tests on cream cheese samples manufactured both before and after the production run in question have all come back negative.



Despite the finding in only one day of production, Panera Bread issued the recall of all varieties of the unexpired 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese products with an expiration date on or before 4/2/18.



This recall only affects cream cheese sold in Panera's U.S. bakery-cafes, and does not affect the company's Canadian bakery cafes or any other Panera Bread food products.



According to the FDA, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



The two-ounce and eight-ounce cream cheese varieties covered by the recall are - Plain Cream Cheese; Reduced-Fat Plain Cream Cheese; Reduced-Fat Chive & Onion Cream Cheese; Reduced-Fat Honey Walnut Cream Cheese; and Reduced-Fat Wild Blueberry Cream Cheese.



Panera Bread urged consumers in possession of these products to discard them immediately, and contact its customer service or visit Panera.custhelp.com for a full refund.



