

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) said that its CEO, Johan Lundgren, is to voluntarily reduce his salary to match that of his predecessor, Carolyn McCall.



Johan said, 'At easyJet we are absolutely committed to giving equal pay and equal opportunity for women and men. I want that to apply to everybody at easyJet and to show my personal commitment I have asked the Board to reduce my pay to match that of Carolyn's when she was at easyJet...I also want to affirm my own commitment to address the gender imbalance in our pilot community which drives our overall gender pay gap.'



Johan Lundgren starting annual salary was 740,000 pounds. He will now reduce it to match the 706,000 pounds earned by Carolyn McCall when she left easyJet. In all other respects (bonus, LTIP etc.) his remuneration package is identical to Carolyn's.



The overall gender pay gap figure at easyJet is 51.7%. This is driven not by unequal pay for women at easyJet but by the massive gender imbalance in our, and the aviation industry's, pilot community. Like all airlines pilots make up a large proportion of easyJet's employees, they are paid more highly than our other communities and, most materially, 94% of them are male.



The company set a target that 20% of new pilots should be female by 2020, up from 6% in 2015.



