The Oruro solar plant was tendered by the Bolivian government in April 2016. The $54.7 million facility will be connected to the network of local state-owned utility ENDE.The Spanish engineering services provider TSK Ingeniería y Electricidad S.A. has secured the contract for the construction of the Oruro solar plant, a 50 MW solar park to be developed in the department of Oruro, western Bolivia. The project had been tendered by the local government in April 2016. In June, local state-owned power utility ENDE revealed that it had received bids from 16 developers for the projects. Among others ...

