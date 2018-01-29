The global 3D scanner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report categorizes the global 3D scanner market by product range, including short-range, medium range, and long-range. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increase in adoption of portable handheld scanners

Using laser triangulation or structured light technologies, handheld portable 3D scanners of different types are available in the market. By offering advanced scanning quality with faster scan speed in high resolution, these scanners provide professional handheld solutions. One of the driving factors for the growth of the global 3D scanner market is the wide adoption of handheld or portable 3D scanners in different industries. These scanners are easy to use and transport when compared with other scanners, leading to an increase in adoption.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for embedded systemsresearch, "As it captures the objects in 3D with continuous scanning, the handheld technology operates similar to a video camera. These scanners also provide the user with real-time feedback, making the scanning process fast and simple. The audible and visual aids present in a handheld 3D scanner guides the user through the process. With the usage of handheld scanners, the captured data can be further used to optimize 3D models, using advanced algorithms and features for 3D digital representation."

Market trend: increased capability of 3D scanners to work in extreme weather conditions

As the 3D scanners face some inefficiency challenges that hinder the market growth, scanner manufacturers are developing new scanners that can handle extreme environmental conditions. Even under high particulate and wet weather conditions, the scanner can deliver industrial-grade performance results. Similarly, Artec 3D introduced Artec Eva and Artec Eva Lite, which deliver scanning solutions on dark surfaces. The structured light scanning technology used in Artec Eva and Artec Eva Lite 3D scanners helps in scanning objects with black and shiny surfaces. 3D scanners are widely used across several industries to achieve high accuracy in measurement. However, these scanners face a massive challenge while working under extreme weather conditions. Hence, a major possibility/opportunity of 3D scanners to use it in factory metrology, product design, and other 3D machine vision is due to the development of 3D scanners that are capable of handling extreme weather conditions.

Market challenge: high cost of 3D scanners

In measurement/metrology, quality inspection, and reverse engineering applications, 3D scanners are one of the most high-priced tools used. The price of these scanners is influenced by factors, such as accuracy, resolution, speed, size, scanning environment, integrated solution, and complexity. Price range of 3D scanners is defined by the end user requirements to use it in the different applications. Accuracy is the primary influencing factor as it relies on the technologies incorporated in the scanners; low-priced 3D scanners generally have an accuracy threshold. Incorporating 3D scanners into the production process helps achieve high robustness in various industry applications such as automotive or aerospace. Resolution is another important factor; higher resolution scanners that capture more details are expensive.

Some of the major contributors in the global 3D scanner market:

AMETEK

3D Systems

Artec 3D

FARO Technologies

The global 3D scanner market is moderately fragmented with leading vendors holding the majority of the shares. The competition is expected to intensify with players investing heavily in R&D activities. The market players are expected to increase their global footprint with mergers and acquisitions and collaboration with various regional or local players in the market.

