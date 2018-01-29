The latest market research report by Technavioon the global industrial food slicers marketpredicts a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180129005758/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global industrial food slicers market 2018-2022 under their food and beverage library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global industrial food slicers market by application (potatoes, meat and poultry, fruits and vegetables, and others) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global industrial food slicers market, according to Technavio food and beverage researchers:

Growing demand for processed and packaged food products: a major market driver

In 2017, the fruits and vegetables segment dominated the market by occupying almost 33% share

The Americas dominated the global industrial food slicers market with over 41% share in 2017

EMURA FOOD MACHINE, GEA Group, Hifferman-group, TREIF Maschinenbau, Urschel Laboratories, and Weber Maschinenbau are some of the leading players in the market

Save more with Technavio.Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free ViewTechnavio's latest discounts and promotions

Growing demand for processed and packaged food products: a major market driver

Growing demand for processed and packaged food products is one of the major factors driving the global industrial food slicers market. Food safety requirements and the inclination toward packaged food products are growing globally. Processed food products are prepared by various physical and chemical treatments in food processing plants. Processed food products are also available in frozen forms, which helps in ensuring the safety of food products.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food service research, "Processed and packaged food products are likely to witness an increase in demand during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the convenience factor associated with these food products. The rich protein content present in processed food products will also lead to an increase in demand for processed and packaged food products among consumers with a busy lifestyle."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Segmentation by application

The industrial food slicers market for fruits and vegetables (excluding potatoes) dominated the overall market in 2017. Dehydrated fruits and vegetables are now available in processed and packaged forms with improved shelf life. Health benefits offered by the fruits and vegetables segment as compared to other food products are driving the demand for processed fruits and vegetables.

Americas: largest industrial food slicers market

Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the global industrial food slicers market in the Americas due to growing consumer inclination toward processed food products and growing demand for processed food exports from the Americas. Also, the strong presence of established vendors that offer industrial food slicers and the growing demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook food products are driving the market for industrial food slicers in EMEA. The growth of the industrial food slicers market in APAC is driven by the presence of countries with high production capacities for fruits and vegetables and government support to propel the growth of the food processing sector in various countries of the region.

Get a sample copy of the global industrial food slicers market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing food serviceresearch library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180129005758/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com