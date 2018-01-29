IDEMIA, the world leader in Augmented Identity in an increasingly digital world, sees the chairmanship of its Supervisory Board renewed with the promotion of Yann DELABRIÈRE, former Vice-Chairman of the group.

Former CEO of Faurecia and current Chairman of the Management Board of Zodiac Aerospace,Yann DELABRIERE will replace Marwan LAHOUD, who becomes Vice-Chairman of the group. These changes take effect immediately.

In May 2017, Advent International invested alongside Bpifrance to bring together the complementary strengths of Safran I&S (Morpho) and Oberthur Technologies (OT). Combining Morpho's leadership in end-to-end biometric and identity solutions with OT's leadership in embedded digital security, the new IDEMIA identity was unveiled on 28th September 2017.

It is the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, with a view to provide citizens and consumers with end-to-end full-secured solutions, when they interact, pay, connect, travel and vote.

"As the new Chairman of IDEMIA's Supervisory Board, I am very pleased to continue the work initiated by Marwan LAHOUD and all the other members, since OT and Morpho joined forces, to build the group's leadership. In a fast-changing industry, I know we can rely on the talented and skilled leaders who compose the recently announced top-management team to deliver upon the CEO Didier LAMOUCHE's strategic vision", declares Yann DELABRIÈRE.

