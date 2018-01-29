India IT and BPO Services Market 2018-2022: Increased Adoption of Application Outsourcing, Digital Transformation in Organizations & Adoption of Software-Defined Infrastructure

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "IT and BPO Services Market in India 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The IT and BPO services market in India to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% during the period 2018-2022.

IT and BPO Services Market in India 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising cost pressure to maintain in-house IT systems. Globalization has resulted in labor arbitrage, which shifts business processes to less expensive locations. Labor arbitrage is regarded as one of the prospective benefits of business process outsourcing and knowledge process outsourcing processes. Companies that incorporate an outsourcing strategy need not invest in resources or worry about handling their limited available resources. Outsourcing of data analytics processes helps them gain access to skilled talent and advanced analytics technologies in another country with the maintenance of a lean workforce.

One trend in the market is increased adoption of application outsourcing. With the changing business demand, companies are increasingly outsourcing application development services to the IT and BPO service providers to gain the competitive advantage in the marketplace. Organizations are increasingly outsourcing their application development services, as the present market conditions require speed and agility to deliver services.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of effective communication between client and vendor. Vendors should effectively communicate with their client to deliver the service in a timely manner. Technical communication in outsourcing contract between client and vendor is required to reduce outsourcing risk and build trust. IT outsourcing projects in India could not be successfully implemented if vendors fail to provide required services. Communication is required at various stages of IT service delivery systems to avoid system failures and provide backup and recovery facility.

Key vendors

Accenture

HCL Technologies

IBM

Infosys

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market outline

Factors affecting IT BPO industry

Advantages and disadvantages of IT BPO

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Export - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Domestic - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by type

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

IT services - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

BPM - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Software and R&D - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-users

Finance - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Insurance - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Telecom - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increased adoption of application outsourcing

Increasing digital transformation in organizations

Increased adoption of software-defined infrastructure

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

IBM

Accenture

HCL Technologies

Infosys

PART 16: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f4j49p/india_it_and_bpo?w=5





