India IT and BPO Services Market 2018-2022: Increased Adoption of Application Outsourcing, Digital Transformation in Organizations & Adoption of Software-Defined Infrastructure

The "IT and BPO Services Market in India 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The IT and BPO services market in India to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% during the period 2018-2022.
IT and BPO Services Market in India 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising cost pressure to maintain in-house IT systems. Globalization has resulted in labor arbitrage, which shifts business processes to less expensive locations. Labor arbitrage is regarded as one of the prospective benefits of business process outsourcing and knowledge process outsourcing processes. Companies that incorporate an outsourcing strategy need not invest in resources or worry about handling their limited available resources. Outsourcing of data analytics processes helps them gain access to skilled talent and advanced analytics technologies in another country with the maintenance of a lean workforce.
One trend in the market is increased adoption of application outsourcing. With the changing business demand, companies are increasingly outsourcing application development services to the IT and BPO service providers to gain the competitive advantage in the marketplace. Organizations are increasingly outsourcing their application development services, as the present market conditions require speed and agility to deliver services.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of effective communication between client and vendor. Vendors should effectively communicate with their client to deliver the service in a timely manner. Technical communication in outsourcing contract between client and vendor is required to reduce outsourcing risk and build trust. IT outsourcing projects in India could not be successfully implemented if vendors fail to provide required services. Communication is required at various stages of IT service delivery systems to avoid system failures and provide backup and recovery facility.
Key vendors
- Accenture
- HCL Technologies
- IBM
- Infosys
