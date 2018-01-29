The global internet of nanothings (IoNT) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 22% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180129005652/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global internet of nanothings (IoNT) market 2018-2022 under their ICT library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global internet of nanothings market by end-user that includes high-tech sector, healthcare sector, and energy sector. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free View Technavio's latest discounts and promotions

Market driver: increasing government support

Several governments across the world have provided support to the IoNT and nanotechnology products by supplying ample funds. A major part of the funding for nanotechnology products is from the US. The President's 2017 Budget in the US provided USD 1.4 billion for the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI). Since its inception in 2001, the NNI has obtained a cumulative total of nearly USD 24 billion from the US government.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for IT servicesresearch, "To develop nanotechnology and to fuel the research and infrastructure development in this field, the government of India launched the Mission on Nanoscience and Technology in May 2007. The Union Cabinet of India has provided approval for Nano Mission during the 12th five-year plan period with an allocation of approximately USD 100.7 million. Thus, the increasing government support for developing nanotechnology will fuel the growth of the global IoNT market during the forecast period."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: movement of big data to the cloud

The IoNT leads to the generation of huge volumes of data. The data generated needs to be sent to the cloud to be stored. Three key factors propelling the movement of big data to the cloud are the increase in the amount of data, the growth of the cloud, and the advances in analytics. The cloud technology has become mainstream as of mid-2017 and will play an important role during the forecast period in managing projects powered by analytics. Due to the generation of a huge amount of data from different sources, end-user companies are depending on the cloud technology that is scalable and agile in extracting data. Cloud platforms have high adaptability that makes them more flexible when it comes to the deployment of several types of analytics tools.

Market challenge: data privacy issues

Data security and data privacy are the key concerns in the global IoNT market. Several companies handle sensitive client information and are concerned about their data being misused. In addition to confidential financial information, vendors are handling highly sensitive information. The misuse of any data by big data solution providers can also negatively affect the growth of the market. Cybersecurity issues and data breaches are the major challenges faced by the global IoNT market. Since the implementation of the IoNT generates huge volumes of data, storing and securing data is a huge task.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Some of the companies in the market are:

Analog Devices

Cisco Systems

IBM

Intel

Get a sample copy of the global internet of nanothings market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing IT services research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180129005652/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com