ALPHARETTA, Ga., 2018-01-29 17:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a leading global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific software solutions and support, has introduced a new, modern identity to reflect the company's transformation and expansion since its formation five years ago.



"Aptean is now 2,100 employees, 7,000 customers and close to 50 products strong, with a renewed focus on operations and innovation so we can continue to serve our customers well," said CEO Kim Eaton. "We're bigger, better and different than we were five years ago, and that means we need a different way to present the company to our markets. I'm very excited to be at a point in our evolution that calls for a fresh new identity."



In addition to a new logo and visual identity, Aptean is introducing new positioning to describe what the company does and its importance to customers. "We have survey data showing that 77% see workarounds such as managing by spreadsheet as a problem in their organizations. Too many companies spend too much time making homegrown, generic solutions do things they were never designed to do," Eaton said. "We're on a mission to end our customers' workarounds and provide them with purpose-built software, expert support and new ideas and innovations."



Since Aptean's formation in 2012, the company has grown significantly through acquisition, adding 16 product lines to its portfolio of offerings. Acquisitions the company made in 2017 added strategic products and capabilities to complement Aptean's ERP, supply chain management, asset management, complaints management and public sector solutions.



"When it comes to our customers, our mission to end their workarounds is one we couldn't be more serious about," Eaton said. "Whether through acquisition or innovation, our track record proves our dedication to offering industry-specific software to solve the problems of every production supervisor or customer relationship manager who has said 'there has to be a better way' to do their work."



