London's FTSE 250 was up 0.3% to 20,674.43 in afternoon trade on Monday. John Laing Infrastructure advanced as it said there would be "minimal" service disruption from the Carillion collapse but that it expects additional advisory and transaction costs to be approximately £3m in aggregate. On the downside, TalkTalk was under the cosh as Societe Generale cut its price target on the stock to 125p from 150p. "The top line may take time to stabilise, while slowing savings and increased cash costs ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...